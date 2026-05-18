Pakistan Moves 8,000 Troops, Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Amid Fears Of Iran War Resumption: Report

Pakistan has deployed around 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence agreement, significantly deepening military cooperation between the two countries amid the ongoing Iran conflict, according to a Reuters report citing security officials and government sources.

The deployment, reported in full detail for the first time, includes nearly 16 JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China, two squadrons of drones and a Chinese-made HQ-9 air defence system, Reuters reported. The fighter jets were sent to Saudi Arabia in early April, according to two security officials cited in the report.

The report added that all military hardware is being operated by Pakistani personnel, while Saudi Arabia is financing the deployment.

Reuters reported that neither Pakistan's military and foreign office nor Saudi Arabia's government media office responded to requests for comment.

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According to the report, the deployment is part of a confidential defence pact signed last year that commits both countries to come to each other's defence in the event of an attack. Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier indicated that the agreement effectively places Saudi Arabia under Pakistan's nuclear umbrella.

Reuters reported that the latest deployment adds to thousands of Pakistani troops already stationed in the kingdom under previous security arrangements. One government source cited in the report said the agreement allows for the possibility of deploying up to 80,000 Pakistani troops to Saudi Arabia if required.

Two security officials also told Reuters that the agreement includes the deployment of Pakistani warships, although it was not immediately clear whether any naval assets had reached Saudi Arabia.

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The report said the deployed personnel are expected to primarily serve in advisory and training roles during the Iran conflict. However, officials cited by Reuters described the scale and composition of the deployment as far more than a symbolic or advisory mission.

Reuters had earlier reported that Pakistan sent fighter jets to Saudi Arabia after Iranian strikes targeted key Saudi energy infrastructure, fuelling fears of a broader regional escalation.

The development comes even as Islamabad has emerged as a key mediator in the Iran conflict. Pakistan recently hosted the only round of direct U.S.-Iran peace talks so far and helped broker a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran that has reportedly held for six weeks, according to Reuters.

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