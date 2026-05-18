Israel May Join US Strikes Againt Iran, Could Target Energy Infrastructure: Report

Israel's military has been placed on high alert and is preparing to join any renewed US strikes against Iran, with its sights set on Iranian energy infrastructure, according to Israeli media reports cited by Al Jazeera.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan cited an unnamed security official as saying that Israel would join any new US strikes on Iran and would target Iranian energy infrastructure.

The report followed a call between Trump and Netanyahu on Sunday that lasted for more than half an hour, in which Kan said the two leaders discussed the prospect of renewed fighting.

Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster also described discussions as taking place "in the shadow of preparations for renewed fighting in Iran" and reported that the Israeli military has been placed on high alert, according to Al Jazeera.

It said Israel expects to be notified by the US ahead of any strike, though it does not know the exact timing of a potential decision.

Channel 12 also noted that Trump is facing significant pressure, including from China, not to enter a new confrontation with Iran and to pursue a negotiated settlement instead.

The Times of Israel reported further detail, citing all three major Hebrew television networks as carrying what appeared to be coordinated leaks from Israeli defence officials on Sunday.

The Ynet news site reported that IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had instructed the military to move to a "heightened state of readiness" and to prepare for a resumption of hostilities. The IDF's alert level had been raised "significantly" and that Zamir had instructed the military "to prepare for an immediate resumption of fighting", the report added.

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The warnings come as US-Iran diplomatic talks have collapsed. The war began on February 28, 2026 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, followed by a conditional ceasefire on April 8.

Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz — through which around 20% of global petroleum passes — remains the central flashpoint, with the US imposing a counter-blockade on Iranian ports since April 13.

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