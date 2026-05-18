ED Arrests AAP Leader Deepak Singla After Raids In Alleged Bank Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader Deepak Singla in connection with an alleged bank fraud case, officials told news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, the agency conducted searches at Singla's residence in Delhi as part of its investigation into the matter.

The searches drew a sharp response from AAP leader Atishi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, who accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using the ED to target her party and obtain its organisational data.

In a post on X, Atishi alleged that the searches were linked to AAP's growing presence in Goa. "With Aam Aadmi Party's popularity growing in Goa, BJP's loyal foot-soldier, ED has been sent here as well. From early morning today, there is an ED raid at the residence of AAP Goa co-incharge Deepak Singla, as well as the home of some volunteers in Goa. Not only is this an attempt to scare our volunteers, but also to acquire all our organisational data for the BJP,” she wrote.

In a separate video message shared on X, Atishi alleged that enforcement agencies had previously been used against opposition parties during elections, citing the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and AAP leaders in Punjab.

She also claimed that AAP leader Sanjeev Arora was raided and arrested after refusing to join the BJP, while those who joined the ruling party were spared. Arora, a Punjab minister and AAP leader, was arrested on May 9 following day-long searches at four premises, including his residence, associated entities and an office linked to Hampton Sky Realty Limited, which is also under the ED's scanner, ANI reported.

Atishi questioned the searches at the residences of Singla and other AAP workers in Goa, describing them as an attempt by the BJP to curb AAP's rise in the state.

Singla contested the Delhi Assembly elections from the Vishwas Nagar constituency on an AAP ticket in 2025 and 2020. In 2024, the ED had conducted searches at his residence as part of a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case.

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