GE Aerospace To Invest Rs 100 Crore In Pune Manufacturing Facility

GE Aerospace will make a fresh investment of Rs 100 crore in its Pune manufacturing facility to support infrastructure enhancements and other works as the company strengthens its footprint in India. In three years, the aerospace major's investments in the facility, which makes critical components for commercial aircraft engines, total Rs 510 crore.

Announcing the Rs 100 crore investment, GE Aerospace on Monday said the funds will support new welding technologies, advanced inspection equipment, precision tools, gauges, fixtures and additional infrastructure enhancements designed to increase production capacity, enhance process precision, and support the delivery of high-quality components for customers worldwide.

The Pune facility has more than 300 suppliers locally across a broader network of over 2,200 GE Aerospace suppliers in India.

"This latest investment builds on the Rs 410 crore announced over the last two years, bringing GE Aerospace's total investment in the Pune facility to more than Rs 510 crore over three years," GE Aerospace said in a release.

GE Aerospace Pune manufacturing facility's Managing Director, Vishwajit Singh, told PTI that the investment reinforces the commitment to manufacture in India.

"We are working to have good skill development, which will be a resource for the aerospace industry in India... I think because of our help with the suppliers and with the skill development, we have really contributed to the vision the government has for the aerospace industry in India," he said.

Since 2015, the facility has trained more than 5,000 production associates, helping build a pipeline of aerospace manufacturing talent in the country.

According to Singh, continued growth is a win for the customers and the broader Pune community, driving more apprenticeship and job opportunities at GE Aerospace and for the supplier partners.

The earlier investments in the facility were focused on advancing manufacturing processes, automation, and capability enhancements supporting next-generation engine components.

"The latest upgrades will further expand the facility's capabilities and support component production across GE Aerospace's GE90, GEnx, GE9X, and CFM International's LEAP engine programmes," the release said.

CFM, an equal joint venture between GE and Safran, manufactures the LEAP engines.

More than 1,400 commercial engines of GE and CFM power aircraft of Indian carriers.

GE Aerospace's defense engines and systems also power the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1 and helicopters, and the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier battleships and frigates.

The company also has a Technology Centre in Bengaluru.

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