Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; Where To Watch ISL Match?

Kerala Blasters FC will take on FC Goa in their final Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 fixture on Monday.

As the league stage draws to a close, both teams will be eager to finish strongly and improve their positions in the standings. With only a few points separating several mid-table sides, the outcome could significantly impact the final rankings.

Kerala Blasters head into the contest in strong form after securing a 3-1 comeback victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club. Despite conceding first, the Kochi-based side responded impressively through goals from Francisco Feuillassier, Víctor Bertomeu and substitute Sreekuttan M S to extend their unbeaten streak to five matches and claim a third consecutive win.

Since Ashley Westwood took charge, the Blasters have displayed greater structure and attacking confidence, and they will look to continue that momentum in front of their home supporters.

Currently placed eighth with 14 points from 12 matches, Kerala Blasters could climb to 17 points with a victory and strengthen their hold on their current position.

Víctor Bertomeu has been among the team's standout performers with four goals this season, while Francisco Feuillassier has contributed two goals and two assists. Ebindas Y has led the side in assists, with Kévin Yoke and Matías Hernández also playing key roles in attack and midfield.

FC Goa, meanwhile, arrive in Kochi after a 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. After falling behind early, the Gaurs bounced back through Ronney Willson Kharbudon's equaliser in the second half to secure a point.

Under Manolo Márquez, FC Goa have enjoyed another consistent campaign and remain firmly in contention for a top-four finish. They currently sit seventh with 20 points from 12 matches, and a win could move them provisionally into the top four with 23 points.

Dejan Dražić has been central to Goa's attacking success with six goals and three assists this season, while Muhammad Nemil has impressed in midfield. Defenders Pol Moreno and Aakash Sangwan have also delivered solid performances, and goalkeeper Bob Jackson stood out in their previous match.

With both sides aiming to end their campaigns on a high, Monday's clash promises to be an entertaining contest in Kochi.

Match Time, Venue

The game will kickoff at 7.30 p.m. Indian Standard Time. It will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

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Head-to-Head

FC Goa have dominated this fixture, winning 13 of the 22 meetings between the sides. Kerala Blasters have registered five wins, while four matches have ended in draws.

Possible Lineups

Kerala Blasters (3-5-2): Arsh (GK); Saheef, Hormipam, Ndiaye Fallou, Bikash Yumnam, Kevin Yoke, Vibin Mohanan, Matias Hernandes, Nihal Sudheesh, Victor Bertemou, Muhammed Ajsal

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Hritik Tiwari (GK), Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aaksh Sangwan, Ayush Chhetri, Raynier Fernandes, Abdul Rabeeh, Mohammed Yasir, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil

How to Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports TEN 2 television channel.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming of the match can be watched on the FanCode app and website.

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