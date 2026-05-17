Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Settle For Thrilling 1-1 Draw As Kolkata Derby Fails To Settle ISL Championship

The Indian Super League clash between arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw on Sunday, with the Kolkata Derby failing to decide the destination of the ISL title.

Both goals came late in the contest and were scored by substitutes. East Bengal looked set to seal a crucial win after Edmund Lalrindika struck in the 84th minute, but Jason Cummings responded almost immediately to rescue a point for Mohun Bagan in dramatic fashion.

The result leaves both teams level on 23 points after 12 matches. East Bengal currently sit atop the ISL standings due to a superior goal difference of +18, compared to Mohun Bagan's +13. However, goal difference will not determine the champions this season, as the league's primary tiebreaker is the head-to-head record.

That advantage firmly belongs to Mohun Bagan, who have defeated East Bengal nine times in ISL history.

The draw ensures that the title race will go down to the final matchday and could even allow other contenders back into the championship battle.

On the final day, East Bengal will take on Inter Kashi, while Mohun Bagan face SC Delhi.

There also remains a possibility that neither Kolkata giant wins the ISL title. If both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan lose their final fixtures, the winner of the Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC clash could emerge as champions.

ALSO READ: Chelsea FC Appoint Xabi Alonso As Manager On Four-Year Deal After FA Cup Final Defeat

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.