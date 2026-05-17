Prudential To Acquire 75% Stake In Bharti Life Insurance, Transaction Valued At Up To Rs 4,200 Crore

British insurance giant Prudential Plc will acquire three-fourth stake in the India-headquartered Bharti Life Insurance, according to a release issued on Sunday.

Prudential "has agreed to buy 75% stake", Bharti Enterprises said, in the statement issued on the acquisition deal related to its insurance arm. The initial transaction is valued at Rs 3,500 crore, with a potential additional payout of Rs 700 crore, Prudential said in a separate release.

The deal marks an entry of Prudential as controlling shareholder in Bharti Life Insurance. The transaction, however, is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Through this acquisition, Prudential is expected to leverage Bharti Life platform to expand life and health insurance offerings in India amid rising demand and digital adoption.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said, "We are delighted to welcome Prudential Plc as the controlling shareholder of Bharti Life, further accelerating its growth trajectory. Prudential's experience and global scale, combined with Bharti's strong track record, create a formidable alliance to tap into the immense potential of India's life insurance sector. This partnership opens new opportunities for Bharti Life's employees and further reinforces the strategic relationship between India and the United Kingdom."

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This transaction comes with India's life insurance sector undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digital adoption, increasing awareness, and rising demand for financial protection solutions. The market continues to present strong structural growth opportunities, supported by favorable demographics and relatively low life insurance penetration, indicating significant unmet demand.

“India is a strategically important and exciting market for Prudential. By acquiring a controlling stake in Bharti Life, we are bringing together Prudential's nearly 180 years of global insurance expertise and Bharti's strong and growing local presence to serve the savings and protection needs of Indian consumers," Anil Wadhwani, Prudential Plc's CEO, said.

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