NEET Paper Leak: CBI Summons Family Over Alleged Rs 10 Lakh Paper Purchase

After the Central Bureau of Investigation discovered new information connected to a purported examination racket operating in several states, the investigation into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case took a significant turn.

Investigators claim that the accused Dinesh Biwal spent around Rs 10 lakh to obtain a leaked NEET question paper for his son, Rishi Biwal, according to sources cited by IANS.

Rishi, however, is said to have been able to answer questions worth just 107 marks in the exam even though he had access to the material beforehand.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team also conducted surprise operations as part of its broadening crackdown on the purported test scam, and the investigation into the NEET paper leak case has now extended to Maharashtra's Nanded district.

CBI has now summoned the Kadam family—including the husband, wife, and their student daughter to appear at its Pune office on Tuesday for questioning over the alleged purchase of the leaked exam paper for Rs 10 lakh.

Following a search at the family's residence in Nanded, the CBI team has now left for Latur to expand its probe into the parents and private coaching centers linked to the paper leak network.

According to officials, the CBI personnel spent more than eight hours on Saturday conducting a thorough search and verification operation at the Kadam family's home. The family is suspected of paying Rs 10 lakh to buy the leaked NEET exam paper for their daughter.

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As investigators continue to track down the network thought to be engaged in the paper leak conspiracy, the CBI team reportedly reached Nanded on Friday after questioning a driver connected to a coaching facility in Latur.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, the CBI team raided Ashwini Bhaurao Kadam's apartment in the Vidyutnagar neighbourhood. Officials closely examined documents and other evidence found at the apartment during the protracted operation.

According to the probing agency, the purported operation was a part of a more extensive organised network that was dispersed throughout multiple states.

Investigators quoted by IANS claim that a network of agents and middlemen was used to distribute leaked documents and Portable Document Format (PDF) files via Telegram and WhatsApp groups.

ALSO READ: NEET-UG Paper Leak: Accused Pune Teacher Sent To 14-Day CBI Custody

Additionally, officials discovered an apartment in the Sikar area of Rajasthan that was purportedly utilised as a coordination hub for the distribution of leaked examinations.

Investigators assert that some network members physically delivered leaked documents to candidates before the test, acting as couriers.

Agencies claim that Dinesh Biwal and a few family members may have been involved in the operation.

Nearly 150 students who may have connections to the alleged scam have reportedly been identified by the CBI and are currently being investigated.

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