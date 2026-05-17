Virat Kohli Breaks More IPL Records As RCB Beat PBKS To Seal Playoff Spot

Virat Kohli once again underlined his status as one of the greatest players in Indian Premier League history with another record-breaking performance as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 23 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday to seal a playoff berth.

The RCB stalwart smashed a fluent 58 off 37 balls, laced with four boundaries and three sixes, before falling to former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. In the process, Kohli scripted multiple milestones during yet another match-winning contribution at the top of the order.

Kohli became the first batter in IPL history to score 5500 runs as an opener for a single franchise. He needed only seven runs before the match to reach the landmark and achieved it comfortably during his innings. While Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner have also crossed the 5500-run mark as IPL openers, they accomplished the feat while representing multiple franchises.

The half-century also saw Kohli go past 1200 IPL runs against Punjab Kings. He now has 1217 runs against the Punjab franchise in 37 innings, the highest by any batter against PBKS in the tournament's history.

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The game also saw Kohli becoming the most capped player in the league history. The veteran batter has now played 279 games for RCB in the IPL, which is one more than Rohit Sharma's 279 matches for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.

Kohli's dominance against specific opponents in the IPL is reflected in the record books. Apart from Punjab Kings, he also leads the charts for most runs against Chennai Super Kings with 1174 runs in 35 innings, Delhi Capitals with 1172 runs in 32 innings, and Kolkata Knight Riders with 1126 runs in 33 innings.

Most runs against an opponent in IPL history:

1217 – Virat Kohli vs PBKS

1174 – Virat Kohli vs CSK

1172 – Virat Kohli vs DC

1161 – Rohit Sharma vs KKR

1134 – David Warner vs PBKS

1126 – Virat Kohli vs KKR

Kohli's latest knock also took his tally to 542 runs in 13 matches this season. Remarkably, this is the ninth time he has scored more than 500 runs in a single IPL edition — the most by any batter in the league's history, two ahead of David Warner.

RCB's commanding victory was built around a collective batting effort led by Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal. After being put into bat, Bengaluru posted a massive 222 for 4 in 20 overs.

Kohli and Padikkal stitched together a crucial 76-run partnership for the second wicket, with Padikkal contributing a brisk 45. Kohli then combined with Venkatesh Iyer for another 60-run stand that kept the momentum firmly with RCB.

Venkatesh produced a sensational unbeaten 73 off 40 deliveries, anchoring the innings brilliantly and ensuring RCB finished with a daunting total.

Punjab Kings' chase never truly recovered after an early collapse triggered by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The experienced pacer removed dangerous openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh cheaply to leave the hosts reeling.

Rasikh Salam added to Punjab's troubles by dismissing skipper Shreyas Iyer for just one run as PBKS slumped to 19 for 3 inside four overs.

Despite a spirited counterattack from Shashank Singh, who blasted 56 off 27 balls, and Marcus Stoinis, who scored 37 off 25, Punjab Kings could only manage 199 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 2 for 38, while Rasikh Salam claimed three wickets as RCB completed a comprehensive win to confirm their place in the IPL playoffs.

With Kohli continuing to rewrite record books and RCB peaking at the right time, the Bengaluru franchise has firmly established itself as one of the strongest contenders for the IPL title this season.

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