Chinese National Held In Bihar For Entering India Without Visa

The police arrested a Chinese national allegedly for not carrying valid travel documents, including visa, in Bihar's East Champaran district, an officer said on Sunday.

The man, identified as Yao Shuzhang, was apprehended by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Raxaul when he entered India from Nepal on Saturday.

Later, the resident of China's Shandong Province was handed over to the local police which formally arrested him.

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Talking to reporters, Kishan Paswan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Haraiya police station, said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is into toy business and wanted to hire people from India for his commercial activities."

Shuzhang was carrying his passport issued by the Chines authorities.

"A case has been registered against him on the basis of complaint filed by the SSB,” Paswan said.

He is also being questioned by officials of the other concerned agencies.x

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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