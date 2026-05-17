'Sold For Rs 80,000': IPL Ticket Scam Rocks DDCA As Police Arrest Four In Black-Marketing Case

A major controversy has emerged during the final phase of the ongoing Indian Premier League after allegations surfaced that a senior Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official was involved in the illegal sale of more than 1,000 complimentary tickets. Some tickets were reportedly sold for prices exceeding Rs 80,000.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Delhi Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged black-marketing racket. The investigation began after tickets for Delhi Capitals' high-profile clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru were being sold at massive premiums.

The match between the defending champions and Delhi Capitals, played on April 27, saw RCB emerge victorious by 9 wickets after Delhi were bowled out on just 75.

Police first arrested three accused — Mukeem (35), Gufran (36), and Md. Faisal (38) — while they were allegedly attempting to sell complimentary tickets for the match. During further interrogation, another suspect, petrol pump employee Pankaj Yadav, was also taken into custody.

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Sources linked to the investigation, as cited in The Indian Express report, claimed that the operation was allegedly being controlled by a DDCA official. The racket operated in an organised manner, with ticket prices varying based on the popularity of players and demand for specific matches, the person reportedly added.

The RCB fixture, featuring Virat Kohli as the main attraction, reportedly saw tickets being sold for as high as Rs 80,000 each. Investigators revealed that prices generally ranged between Rs 8,000 and Rs 80,000 depending on the match and seating demand.

Delhi Police have also uncovered what they described as a large-scale black-ticketing network, which allegedly sold over 1,000 tickets per game at inflated prices. Under BCCI regulations, home franchises — Delhi Capitals in this case — allocate around 10 to 15 percent of match tickets to the host state association.

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