UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power 'Hit With Drone' Amid Simmering Tensions With Iran

Following a drone strike, Abu Dhabi officials responded to a fire that started in an external electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region.

Officials confirmed that there was no effect on radiation safety standards and that no injuries were reported. Every safety precaution was taken, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) stated that all units are running regularly and that the incident had no impact on the nuclear power plant's safety or the preparedness of its vital systems.

Officials advised the public to avoid disseminating rumours or unconfirmed claims and to only rely on reliable sources of information.

Four fully functional APR1400 nuclear reactors make up the Barakah complex, which is situated in the Al Dhafra Region.

Earlier, Iranian forces were accused of launching a barrage of fifteen missiles and numerous drones against the UAE's shore in early May 2026, marking the country's most recent significant strike on the country. The strikes caused fires at the Port of Fujairah and injured foreign nationals.

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However, Iran had vehemently denied carrying out the missile and drone attacks on the Fujairah petroleum business zone in the United Arab Emirates. Iranian military officials blamed the US military for the assaults, rejecting the UAE's accusations as unfounded and asserting that they would publicly acknowledge such acts if they were involved.

Iran mainly targets the UAE because of its close security ties to the US and Israel, its hosting of Western military installations, and its involvement in imposing severe economic sanctions and a naval blockade on Iran.

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