Bengaluru Gets New Train To Mumbai After 30 Years; Vande Bharat Overnight Sleeper Soon

In a major move to boost connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday virtually flagged off a new express train service operating between Bengaluru and Mumbai. This, according to the reports, is the first new train launched between the two metros in the last 30 years.

The virtual launch was attended by Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who were present on the occasion to mark the commencement of the new rail link.

Celebrating the launch, MP Surya posted on X, saying:

Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the long-pending transit demands of both South and North Karnataka are finally being fulfilled. Echoing MP Tejasvi Surya's announcement, Vaishnaw confirmed that a highly anticipated Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is expected to hit the tracks shortly.

The Minister said railway infrastructure in the state is growing quickly, with much higher funding in recent years that has helped speed up project work across Karnataka.

ALSO READ: Railway Utilised 98% Capex By Feb-End; Trains To Dominate Flights In New Corridors: Vaishnaw

Approximately 1,750 km of new railway lines have been constructed in Karnataka since 2014. Additionally, complex electrification works on the crucial Hassan-Mangaluru section have been finalised, with testing currently underway.

Turning to the long-awaited Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), the Minister stated that work is progressing steadily across all four designated corridors.

Corridor Breakdown And Status

Infrastructure modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is seeing an investment of Rs 2,160 crore across 61 stations in Karnataka. Vaishnaw revealed that nine terminals have already been successfully completed. The ongoing phase focuses on major upgrades to key Bengaluru hubs, led by the Rs 485 crore redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment and the Rs 367 crore overhaul of Yeshwantpur station.

Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara and Heelalige-Rajanukunte corridors have completed 100% land acquisition, with station construction underway. KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli alignment is approved and geotechnical surveys are done, while Kengeri-Whitefield has received approval and survey work will begin soon.

Once operational, the suburban rail network is designed to seamlessly integrate Bengaluru's primary commercial and transit hubs, including Kempegowda International Airport, Electronic City, Marathahalli, and Hebbal.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.