Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting LIVE: Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Pakistan To Attempt Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighting

Haramain Info, the official social media handle of Saudi religious authorities, will issue a confirmation on Eid al-Adha moon sighting.
5 minutes ago
May 17, 2026
The authorities in Saudi Arabia will attempt to sight the crescent of Dhul Hijjah, or the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. If the new moon sighted today, then the month will begin from tomorrow, Sunday, and Eid al-Adha would be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27. Stay tuned below for all the latest updates.
Eid al-Adha, also referred to Eid ul-Adha or Bakra Eid in India, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah. If the moon is not sighted today, then the month will begin in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, and the festival of Eid will be observed on Thursday, May 28.
Stay tuned here for the live updates on Eid ul-Adha moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries.
Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting LIVE: Saudi Authorities All Set For Crescent Sighting
The religious authorities in Saudi Arabia are all set to attempt the sighting of Dhul Hijjah crescent. An official announcement is expected shortly after the sunset. Stay tuned here for all the updates that emerge.
Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting: Official Updates To Emerge Shortly
Ruet-e-Hilal committees in various countries will be on the lookout for the Dhul Hijjah crescent, which will determine the Eid al-Adha dates. The first set of official updates is expected to emerge in some time. Stay tuned here for the real-time updates.
Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting: Will Crescent Be Seen In India?
In India, and the rest of subcontinent, the lunar calendar during the month of Dhul Qadah—the current Islamic month—matched with the Gulf countries. Accordingly, religious authorities in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will also attempt to sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Sunday. If the moon is sighted, then the festival will be observed on Wednesday, May 27. In case of no positive sighting, it will be observed on Thursday, May 28.
Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Which Countries Will Be Attempting Crescent Sighting?
Along with Saudi Arabia, the religious authorities in the neighbouring Gulf countries of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Yemen would also be announcing their decisions on Dhul Hijjah moon sighting. However, the most authoritative decision, tracked by Muslims globally, is of the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia. The decision is finalised after receiving positive sighting testimonies from the designated religious authorities.
The statement to be issued by Haramain Info, the official platform of Saudi Arabia's religious authorities, will be looked at by Muslims globally. The confirmation is expected after Maghrib, or evening prayers. Stay tuned here for the updates.
Ruet-e-Hilal Committees In Indian States To Attempt Moon Sighting
Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in several Indian states will attempt to sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Sunday. If the moon sighting is confirmed, then Eid al-Adha will be observed on May 26. In case of no positive sighting, the festival would be celebrated on May 27.