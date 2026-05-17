Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting LIVE: Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Pakistan To Attempt Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighting

The authorities in Saudi Arabia will attempt to sight the crescent of Dhul Hijjah, or the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. If the new moon sighted today, then the month will begin from tomorrow, Sunday, and Eid al-Adha would be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27. Stay tuned below for all the latest updates.

Eid al-Adha, also referred to Eid ul-Adha or Bakra Eid in India, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah. If the moon is not sighted today, then the month will begin in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, and the festival of Eid will be observed on Thursday, May 28.

Stay tuned here for the live updates on Eid ul-Adha moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries.