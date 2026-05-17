Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting LIVE: Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Pakistan To Attempt Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighting

Eid Al-Adha Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE Updates: If the moon is sighted today, then Eid al-Adha will be observed in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries on May 26. Stay tuned here for the updates.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting LIVE: Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Pakistan To Attempt Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighting
Haramain Info, the official social media handle of Saudi religious authorities, will issue a confirmation on Eid al-Adha moon sighting.
5 minutes ago

The authorities in Saudi Arabia will attempt to sight the crescent of Dhul Hijjah, or the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. If the new moon sighted today, then the month will begin from tomorrow, Sunday, and Eid al-Adha would be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27. Stay tuned below for all the latest updates.

Eid al-Adha, also referred to Eid ul-Adha or Bakra Eid in India, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah. If the moon is not sighted today, then the month will begin in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, and the festival of Eid will be observed on Thursday, May 28.

Stay tuned here for the live updates on Eid ul-Adha moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries.

May 17, 2026 19:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting LIVE: Saudi Authorities All Set For Crescent Sighting

The religious authorities in Saudi Arabia are all set to attempt the sighting of Dhul Hijjah crescent. An official announcement is expected shortly after the sunset. Stay tuned here for all the updates that emerge.

May 17, 2026 18:54 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting: UAE Decision Expected Soon

The United Arab Emirates is expected to shortly confirm the sighting of Dhul Hijjah crescent. Accordingly, the holiday calendar around the festival would be announced across the UAE.

May 17, 2026 18:42 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting: Official Updates To Emerge Shortly

Ruet-e-Hilal committees in various countries will be on the lookout for the Dhul Hijjah crescent, which will determine the Eid al-Adha dates. The first set of official updates is expected to emerge in some time. Stay tuned here for the real-time updates.

May 17, 2026 18:25 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting: Will Crescent Be Seen In India?

In India, and the rest of subcontinent, the lunar calendar during the month of Dhul Qadah—the current Islamic month—matched with the Gulf countries. Accordingly, religious authorities in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will also attempt to sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Sunday. If the moon is sighted, then the festival will be observed on Wednesday, May 27. In case of no positive sighting, it will be observed on Thursday, May 28.

May 17, 2026 18:25 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Which Countries Will Be Attempting Crescent Sighting?

Along with Saudi Arabia, the religious authorities in the neighbouring Gulf countries of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Yemen would also be announcing their decisions on Dhul Hijjah moon sighting. However, the most authoritative decision, tracked by Muslims globally, is of the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia. The decision is finalised after receiving positive sighting testimonies from the designated religious authorities.

May 17, 2026 18:14 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Eid Ul-Adha Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE: KSA Authorities Statement Awaited

The statement to be issued by Haramain Info, the official platform of Saudi Arabia's religious authorities, will be looked at by Muslims globally. The confirmation is expected after Maghrib, or evening prayers. Stay tuned here for the updates.

May 17, 2026 18:12 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Ruet-e-Hilal Committees In Indian States To Attempt Moon Sighting

Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in several Indian states will attempt to sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Sunday. If the moon sighting is confirmed, then Eid al-Adha will be observed on May 26. In case of no positive sighting, the festival would be celebrated on May 27.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

NEET Paper Leak: CBI Summons Family Over Alleged Rs 10 Lakh Paper Purchase

NEET Paper Leak: CBI Summons Family Over Alleged Rs 10 Lakh Paper Purchase

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source