Delhi Metro To Run Extra Trips Amid Govt's Appeal To Citizens To Cut Private Vehicle Usage

With plans to run 24 additional train trips every Monday, deploy extra security personnel, expand ticketing facilities and strengthen last-mile connectivity services, the DMRC announced a series of measures aimed at encouraging more people to shift from private vehicles to public transport across Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said it will introduce 24 additional train trips with the deployment of six extra trains every Monday from May 18, while similar arrangements may also be made on other days depending on passenger demand.

The move comes as part of efforts to strengthen mass transit systems and improve urban mobility amid growing emphasis on energy security, environmental sustainability and reduced dependence on petroleum-based transport.

According to the corporation, the additional services are aimed at handling a possible increase in passenger footfall and ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operations during peak travel periods.

It said passenger demand will be monitored closely and further steps will be taken whenever required.

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To manage higher commuter volumes, the DMRC will also deploy additional security personnel, open extra ticket counters, activate spare door frame metal detectors and baggage scanners, and take steps to reduce waiting time at frisking points, it stated.

Highlighting the metro network's role in integrated transport connectivity, the corporation said several metro stations are linked with railway stations, interstate bus terminals, airport terminals, Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Noida Metro and Rapid Metro Gurugram.

The connectivity network enables commuters to move conveniently between multiple transport systems and reduces reliance on private vehicles, it added.

The DMRC also underlined the metro network's accessibility to major commercial centres, government offices, educational institutions, corporate hubs and tourist destinations across Delhi-NCR.

It said areas such as Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Cyber City, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place and key university campuses are directly connected through the metro network, making daily commuting easier for office-goers, students and tourists.

On last-mile connectivity, the DMRC said around 1 lakh passengers use services such as e-autos, e-rickshaws, bike taxis, cab aggregators and bicycle rentals daily across 160 metro stations, according to the DMRC.

The DMRC 'Saarthi App' offers integrated journey planning and allows commuters to book metro tickets and last-mile transport services through a single platform, it added.

The corporation also said that hydrogen-powered bus services have recently been introduced in the Central Vista area with support from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. to improve last-mile connectivity between metro stations and government offices.

In addition, around 1,500 Devi buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) are currently providing feeder services at 52 metro stations, with more buses expected to be added gradually, it mentioned.

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The DMRC further said parking facilities are available at 126 metro stations across Delhi-NCR under its "park and ride" initiative to encourage commuters to combine personal and public transport.

The metro network has also expanded digital ticketing systems, including QR code-based tickets, National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), WhatsApp ticketing and integration with platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon and IRCTC, as per the corporation.

The DMRC added the measures are part of its broader commitment towards promoting sustainable and environmentally responsible urban transport solutions in the national capital region.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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