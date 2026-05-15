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Power Grid Q4 Results: Profit Rises 10% Even As Revenue Slips; Dividend Declared

Alongside the earnings, the board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through a rupee term-loan to bolster its capital position.

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Power Grid Q4 Results: Profit Rises 10% Even As Revenue Slips; Dividend Declared
Image: Company Website

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 rose 9.7% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. 

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 4,546 crore compared to Rs 4,143 crore in the corresponding period last year.

At the same time, the top line faced pressure, with revenue declining 5% to Rs 11,666 crore from Rs 12,275 crore in the year-ago period.

Operational performance was also hit during the period with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slipping by 11.3% to Rs 9,066 crore, compared to Rs 10,224 crore in the year-ago period.

Accordingly, Ebitda margin narrowed to 77.7% from 83.3% last year. Alongside the earnings, the board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through a rupee term-loan to bolster its capital position.

Power Grid has also declared a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Segmental Performance 

Power Grid's transmission segment, which remains the company's core business, reported revenue of Rs 10,865.09 crore in Q4FY26, down 7.2% from Rs 11,710.65 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The consultancy business segment revenue from the segment rose 60.4% year-on-year to Rs 830.53 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 517.74 crore a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the telecom segment posted steady growth. Revenue from the business came in at Rs 315.73 crore in Q4FY26, up 4.3% from Rs 302.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Overall, total segment revenue before inter-segment adjustments stood at Rs 12,011.35 crore in Q4FY26

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Power Grid Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rises 9.7% to Rs 4,546 crore versus Rs 4,143 crore.
  • Revenue down 5% at Rs 11,666 crore versus Rs 12,275 crore.
  • Ebitda falls 11.3% to Rs 9,066 crore versus Rs 10,224 crore.
  • Margin at 77.7% versus 83.3%.
  • To raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via Rupee term-loan.

Power Grid Share Price

Power Grid's stock ended 1.36% higher on the NSE on Friday, this compared to a 0.19% decline in the benchmark Nifty index. 

ALSO READ: Tata Steel Q4 Results: Profit Up 9%, Revenue Tops Rs 63,000 Crore; Dividend Declared

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