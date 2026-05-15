Ankur Warikoo To Shut Down Rs 100-Crore Business, Explains Why 'It Makes No Sense To Continue'

Despite making over Rs 100 crore in revenue and Rs 25 crore in profits over the last five years, entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has announced that he is closing his courses business.

Many of Warikoo's fans were taken aback when he revealed the news in a video that was uploaded on X. "I'm closing my course business. Five years later, with five lakh pupils and Rs 100 crore in revenue, everything was profitable. "I'm shutting it down completely," he stated in the video.

ALSO READ: 'Desi Pull In Silicon Valley': Zakir Khan's Visit To Sam Altman's Home Sparks Online Buzz

He also commented, "I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business," next to the video.

In a follow-up video, which is set for May 16 at 8:30 p.m., Warikoo promised to provide further information regarding the decision.

Social media users began to speculate on the announcement's motivation as soon as it was made. "AI Impact?" was one user's straightforward question about whether artificial intelligence had influenced the choice. "Huge" was Warikoo's response to the remark.

ALSO READ: Who Is Neelam Singh? Influencer 'The Skin Doctor' Arrested Over Posts On Sunjay Kapur's Family — All You Need To Know

Another user wrote: "Many course sellers pack up when a recession is upcoming challenging times force people to think rationally & ask questions. better hai pehle hi patli gali se nikal lo." To which Warikoo responded with, "Samajhdaar ko ishaara…"

In 2020, Warikoo, who is well-known for his material on finance and careers, started his own course company and amassed a sizable online following via social media and YouTube. He has around 4 million Instagram followers, nearly 7 lakh X followers, and more than 7 million YouTube subscribers.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.