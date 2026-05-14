Who Is Neelam Singh? Influencer 'The Skin Doctor' Arrested Over Posts On Sunjay Kapur's Family — All You Need To Know

Delhi Police arrested social media influencer Neelam Singh — widely known online as "The Skin Doctor" — on Wednesday night over alleged posts targeting the Kapur family in the wake of businessman Sunjay Kapur's death.

According to ANI, "a complaint in the matter was lodged at Vasant Kunj Police Station on behalf of the Kapur family, following which the police initiated action and arrested the accused influencer." Police sources described the posts as defamatory and insensitive in nature.

A now-deleted social media post by the influencer allegedly questioned the circumstances surrounding Kapur's death and also raised concerns regarding his will, reports suggest.

Police have not publicly disclosed further details about the specific content under investigation.

Who Is 'The Skin Doctor'?

Neelam Singh is a dermatologist who built a massive online following under the handle as 'The Skin Doctor'. The bio on the influencer's Instagram profile describes him as “A socio-politically aware dermatologist”, while the YouTube channel carries the description: “A Dermatologist speaking on social issues.”

While initially known for skincare and dermatology-related content, the influencer has also become widely recognised for commentary on social and political issues. He frequently shared pro-BJP, right-wing political commentary, and cricket related opinions too. He has over 9 lakh followers on X, and several political figures follow his account.

Sources told Hindustan Times that Delhi Police had earlier summoned Singh for questioning on April 30 over another social media post allegedly linked to a separate high-profile celebrity property dispute.

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The Sunjay Kapur Connection

Sunjay Kapur, head of auto components business Sona Comstar and former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died while playing polo in London on June 12, 2025. Medical reports described his death as natural, attributing it to Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and Ischaemic Heart Disease.

Kapur reportedly left behind assets worth around Rs 30,000 crore, triggering a bitter inheritance dispute between his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, and his children from his marriage with Karisma Kapoor — Kiaan and Samaira.

Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, also reportedly requested a criminal investigation in the United Kingdom, alleging "unexplained circumstances" surrounding his death.

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Bail and Backlash

The influencer was granted bail by the night magistrate within five hours of his arrest.

Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, writing on X, called the arrest "baseless and frivolous," adding that the court had "made it clear that he did not do anything wrong" and that Delhi Police were "pulled up by the court and asked who pressured them to carry out the arrest."

Jethmalani raised pointed questions, stating: "The case has no legal grounds, none whatsoever. But there is more to this than what meets the eye. Why was he arrested in such haste? Who ordered his arrest?"

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