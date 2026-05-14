Succession Plan: Sunil Bharti Mittal Says He Will Hand Over Reign To Next Generation In 10 Years

Sunil Bharti Mittal, during Bharti Airtel's Q4 earnings concall, said that he plans to hand over the reigns to the next generation in 10 years. This comes a day after telecom major Bharti Airtel approved the reappointment of founder Sunil Bharti Mittal as chairman of the board for a further term of five years until September 30, 2031.

His current term was set to end on September 30, after which the board approved his reappointment based on the recommendation of the HR and Nomination Committee.

Mittal founded the Bharti Group in 1976, with the conglomerate since expanding its presence across telecom, digital infrastructure, satellite communications and financial services.

Mittal, in the concall, added that he expects some buybacks in the next few years, and that he wishes to see Bharti Telecom holding 51% in Bharti Airtel at some point.

Bharti Airtel management said it is aiming to increase market share in the data centre business, while ruling out any plans to deploy additional capital in non-India operations. The company indicated that pricing actions, especially at the lower end of tariff plans, will need to be approached cautiously.

Management also flagged a potential impact on 4G and 5G subscriber additions due to a sharp rise in smartphone prices. On the capital expenditure front, Airtel said capex for FY27 is expected to remain broadly in line with FY26 levels.

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