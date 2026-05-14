Madonna, Shakira And BTS To Headline First-Ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show | Watch Coldplay's Announcement

In a landmark move blending football, pop culture and philanthropy, FIFA has announced that Madonna, Shakira and BTS will co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The performance, revealed through an Instagram post by British band Coldplay, marks the first time the FIFA World Cup final will feature a dedicated halftime entertainment spectacle on the scale of the Super Bowl. The show is being curated by Chris Martin and produced in partnership with Global Citizen.

The event will also support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at improving access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

The line-up brings together three of the world's biggest music acts. Madonna returns to one of the largest live global stages, while BTS adds further international star power amid continued anticipation around the group's activities.

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For Shakira, the announcement comes just days after the release of her latest track, extending a period of renewed musical momentum for the Colombian superstar. Shakira has long been associated with football's biggest moments, having delivered iconic World Cup anthems in previous tournaments.

With music, football and celebrity culture converging, FIFA's halftime show push signals a clear attempt to broaden the World Cup final into an entertainment property with year-round global appeal.



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