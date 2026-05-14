Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

HAL Shares Rise Over 4% After Q4 Profit Growth — Check Target Price, Potential Upside And More

HAL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4,196 crore for the March quarter, up 5.5% from Rs 3,977 crore a year earlier.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
HAL Shares Rise Over 4% After Q4 Profit Growth — Check Target Price, Potential Upside And More
(Photo source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated)
  • Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. rose up to 4.1% after Q4 profit report
  • Consolidated net profit increased 5.5% to Rs 4,196 crore in the March quarter
  • Revenue grew 1.8% to Rs 13,942 crore year-on-year in Q4
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. rose as much as 4.1% on Wednesday after the company reported higher fourth-quarter profit, even as operating margin narrowed year-on-year.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4,196 crore for the March quarter, up 5.5% from Rs 3,977 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.8% to Rs 13,942 crore from Rs 13,700 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Ebitda fell 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 5,058 crore from Rs 5,294 crore. Margin narrowed to 36.3% from 38.6% a year earlier.

The stock climbed to Rs 4,808.60 during the session. Bloomberg data showed that 22 of the 27 analysts tracking the stock have a buy rating, while four recommend sell and one has a hold call. The consensus price target stood at Rs 5,030, implying a potential upside of 7.7% from the last regular trade.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

KC Venugopal's First Reaction As Congress Names VD Satheesan As Kerala Chief Minister

KC Venugopal's First Reaction As Congress Names VD Satheesan As Kerala Chief Minister

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source