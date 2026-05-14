HAL Shares Rise Over 4% After Q4 Profit Growth — Check Target Price, Potential Upside And More

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. rose as much as 4.1% on Wednesday after the company reported higher fourth-quarter profit, even as operating margin narrowed year-on-year.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4,196 crore for the March quarter, up 5.5% from Rs 3,977 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.8% to Rs 13,942 crore from Rs 13,700 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Ebitda fell 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 5,058 crore from Rs 5,294 crore. Margin narrowed to 36.3% from 38.6% a year earlier.

The stock climbed to Rs 4,808.60 during the session. Bloomberg data showed that 22 of the 27 analysts tracking the stock have a buy rating, while four recommend sell and one has a hold call. The consensus price target stood at Rs 5,030, implying a potential upside of 7.7% from the last regular trade.

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