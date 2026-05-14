Tripura Enforces 50% Work-From-Home For State Government Employees After PM's Appeal

Tripura has introduced new measures mandating that 50% of Group C and Group D employees in state government offices should work from home, while the remaining 50% attend office on a rotational basis, The Financial Express reported.

The decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption and adopt cost-saving and energy-efficient practices across government operations.

According to the official memorandum issued by the General Administration (Administrative Reforms) Department on May 13, heads of departments (HoD)s have been instructed to prepare weekly duty rosters to ensure alternate-week attendance of employees.

The Tripura government has implemented a structured Work From Home (WFH) policy aimed at minimising fuel consumption while maintaining operational efficiency across Public Sector Undertakings (PSU)s, local bodies, and statutory organisations. To ensure a seamless transition, the policy prioritises staff living near their workplaces during the first week, while requiring remote employees to remain reachable via electronic means and report for urgent duties as needed. While the mandate extends to all subordinate offices to curb resource use, essential and emergency services are exempt to ensure uninterrupted public safety and critical operations.

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The order has come into immediate effect and will remain valid until further instructions are issued by the government.

The reform reflects PM Modi's recent appeal to conserve fuel by using public transport, electric buses, carpooling, virtual meetings, and WFH in government and private sectors. The PM had said, “Those who have a car should take more people along in one vehicle. Digital technology has now made so many things easy that technology's assistance will also be very beneficial for us. It is essential that priority be given to virtual meetings and work from home in both government and private offices.”

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