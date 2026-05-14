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HAL Q4 Results: Defence PSU's Net Profit Rises 5.5% YoY To Rs 4,196 Crore

HAL's revenue rose 1.8% to Rs 13, 942 crore in Q4FY26.

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HAL Q4 Results: Defence PSU's Net Profit Rises 5.5% YoY To Rs 4,196 Crore

HAL Q4 Results: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited announced fourth quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Thursday, May 14, reporting 5.5% growth in net profit at Rs 4,196 crore.

In the same quarter previous year, the net profit stood at Rs 3,977 crore. Revenue rose 1.8% to Rs 13, 942 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 13,700 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The defence PSU's EBITDA fell 4.5% to Rs 5,058 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 5,294 crore on an year on year basis. EBITDA margin stood at 36.3% in Janaury to March quarter of FY26 against 38.6% in the same quarter previous year.

HAL shares rose up to 4.1% on Wednesday after the company announced the fourth quarter results.

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