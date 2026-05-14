Dharamshala Weather: Rain, Strong Winds Forecast Ahead Of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL Match

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians meet in IPL 2026 Match 58 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. on Wednesday, with PBKS battling to stay alive in the playoff race amid a four-match losing streak, while MI are already out of contention and playing for pride.

Shreyas Iyer's side are looking to revive their campaign after a difficult run of results. After opening the season with a six-match unbeaten streak, Punjab now risk slipping to five matches without a win if they fail to halt their slide in Dharamshala.

Their hopes of a turnaround, however, could also hinge on the conditions, with thunderstorms and strong winds forecast around the HPCA Stadium on match day.

Weather

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dharamshala is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on May 14. Temperatures are forecast to range between a daytime high of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius.

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The IMD has also issued a Yellow Alert for Kangra district on May 14, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

For the evening clash, conditions are expected to remain cool, with cloud cover and the possibility of light rain creating a threat of interruptions during the match. The strong winds could assist seam bowlers significantly and make batting challenging.

The conditions could, therefore, push captains towards prioritising seam-heavy attacks, especially given Dharamshala's tendency to offer movement with the new ball.

PBKS Still Searching For A Turnaround

Punjab Kings remain under pressure after slipping to four consecutive defeats at a crucial stage of the IPL 2026 season. After beginning the campaign with a six-match unbeaten run, PBKS have seen their momentum stall sharply in recent weeks.

Their latest setback came against Delhi Capitals at Dharamshala. Punjab posted a commanding 210/5 after strong knocks from Shreyas Iyer, who made 59* off 36 balls, and Priyansh Arya, who struck 56 off 33 deliveries. However, the bowlers were unable to defend the total as DC chased down the target with an over to spare.

MI Playing For Pride After Elimination

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have endured a difficult IPL 2026 season and have already been eliminated from playoff contention in their last game.

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The five-time champions suffered their eighth defeat of the season in a last-ball thriller against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur. MI posted 166/7 after being put in to bat, with Tilak Varma scoring 57 off 42 balls and Naman Dhir contributing 47 off 32.

Mumbai pushed the game deep as Corbin Bosch (4/26) rattled RCB through the middle overs, but Krunal Pandya's 73 off 46 balls and Bhuvneswar Kumar's six in the final over helped RCB seal the win.

What Happened The Last Time PBKS Faced MI?

Punjab comfortably defeated Mumbai by seven wickets when the two sides met earlier this IPL 2026 season at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, PBKS restricted MI to 195/6 despite an unbeaten century from Quinton de Kock, who smashed 112 off 60 balls on his return to the Mumbai lineup. Naman Dhir added 50 off 31 deliveries, but 'Player of the Match' Arshdeep Singh's impressive spell of 3/22 prevented MI from pushing beyond the 200-run mark.

In reply, Punjab chased down the target with remarkable ease, reaching 198/3 with 21 balls to spare. Prabhsimran Singh led the charge with an unbeaten 80 off 39 balls, while Shreyas Iyer struck a rapid 66 off 35. Their dominant 139-run partnership effectively sealed the contest for PBKS.

For Punjab Kings, another victory could significantly strengthen their position in the IPL 2026 playoff race and build momentum heading into their final two games of the league stage. For Mumbai Indians, the objective is about restoring pride and potentially damaging another contender's campaign before signing off from a disappointing season.

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