KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario: How Virat Kohli's Record 9th Century Changed The IPL 2026 Points Table

Virat Kohli roared back to form after back-to-back ducks with another landmark IPL innings on Wednesday, May 13, scoring an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down 193 against Kolkata Knight Riders with five balls to spare at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

The defeat left KKR's playoff hopes hanging by a thread, while RCB strengthened their push for a top-two finish.

The defending champions climbed to the top of the table with 16 points after 12 matches, while KKR remain eighth with nine points from 11 games.

KKR had earlier posted a competitive 192/4 after Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh rescued the innings in the middle overs. Raghuvanshi struck 71 off 46 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes, while Rinku remained unbeaten on 49 off 29 deliveries to lift Kolkata to 192/4.

RCB lost Jacob Bethell (15) early, but Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (39) steadied the innings with a 92-run partnership. Kohli then gradually accelerated through the middle overs before taking complete control at the death.

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The 37-year-old carried his bat through the chase, finishing unbeaten on 105 from 60 deliveries with 11 fours and three sixes. He reached his fifty in 32 balls before bringing up his ninth IPL century in just 58 deliveries, extending his own record for the most hundreds in tournament history.

The innings also saw Kohli become the fastest batter to reach 14,000 T20 runs, achieving the feat in 409 innings and surpassing Chris Gayle's previous record of 423 innings. Earlier in the evening, Kohli had also become the most-capped player in IPL history by making his 279th appearance in the competition.

The result leaves RCB firmly in contention for a top-two finish, but KKR now require an extraordinary combination of results to stay alive in the qualification race.

KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario After Losing To RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders are now stuck on nine points from 11 matches and can only reach a maximum of 15 points if they win all three of their remaining league fixtures against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Historically, 16 points has been considered the benchmark for IPL playoff qualification, meaning KKR now need multiple rivals to stumble while also dramatically improving their Net Run Rate, which currently stands at -0.169.

For KKR to remain alive, they must first win all their remaining matches by convincing margins. Even that may not be enough unless several teams above them collapse simultaneously.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently on 14 points, need just one more victory to move beyond KKR's reach. Kolkata therefore need SRH to lose both of their remaining matches against Chennai Super Kings and RCB.

Punjab Kings, sitting on 13 points with three games left, also remain a major obstacle. PBKS can still finish on 19 points if they win all their remaining fixtures. KKR need Punjab to win no more than one of their final three matches against Mumbai Indians, RCB and Lucknow Super Giants. Even if Punjab finish on 15 points, their superior Net Run Rate means KKR would likely still trail them.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are both on 12 points and can still reach 18. KKR need both teams to win no more than one match from their remaining three fixtures.

If two among SRH, PBKS, CSK or RR reach 16 points, KKR will be officially eliminated from playoff contention.

For now, KKR's hopes rest on flawless cricket, a significant Net Run Rate swing and widespread chaos elsewhere in the table.

Here is the updated IPL 2026 points table after RCB's win over KKR.

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 12 8 4 0 16 1.053 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 12 8 4 0 16 0.551 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 5 0 14 0.331 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 11 6 4 1 13 0.428 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 6 5 0 12 0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

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