IPL 2026: Prince Yadav Gets Tonked By Shivam Dube In Final Over During LSG-CSK Clash — Watch

Prince Yadav endured a brutal finish to his spell against Chennai Super Kings as Shivam Dube unleashed a boundary-hitting blitz to take 23 runs off the final over at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 15. With Lucknow Super Giants penalised for a slow over-rate and restricted to only four fielders outside the circle, Yadav was handed the responsibility of closing out the innings against Dube and Prashant Veer.

The over began decently with Veer taking just three runs off the first two deliveries. However, the momentum shifted completely once Dube took strike.

Yadav missed his yorker on the third delivery and served a low full toss that Dube launched over deep mid-wicket for six. The next ball was sliced over backward point for four. Dube thumped the 5th delivery straight back towards Yadav, with the LSG pacer just getting out of the way in time.

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Dube then finished with a flourish as he pulled the final delivery into the stands for another six. The four-ball burst of 6, 4, 4, 6 transformed CSK's total into a competitive one, taking them to 187/5.

Here's a look at that final-over blitz by Dube.

Despite the expensive finish, Yadav has been one of the few positives in LSG's otherwise disappointing season. The right-arm fast bowler is LSG's leading wicket-taker this season with 16 scalps from 12 games.

Yadav picked up 3/33 in LSG's last game, including the wicket of Virat Kohli, helping the team snap a six-match losing streak at home.

Dube's late blitz (32* off 16 balls) came after Kartik Sharma's 71 off 42 balls in what is a must-win game for the five-time champions in their hopes of making the playoffs. CSK, who are fifth on the table with 12 points, need a win to move into the top four, while defeat would leave their qualification hopes under serious pressure.

LSG, already eliminated, are playing only for pride and the chance to disrupt CSK's campaign.

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