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Q4 Results Live Updates: Tata Steel, Cochin Shipyard, NCC, Premier Energies To Report Earnings

Cochin Shipyard, Tata Steel, Premier Energies among companies to report earnings today.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: Tata Steel, Cochin Shipyard, NCC, Premier Energies To Report Earnings
12 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

It is set to be another packed day on Dalal Street, with over 140 companies scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 15. Key companies in focus include Cochin Shipyard, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, NHPC, SAIL, ITC Hotels, NCC and Premier Energies as investors track earnings performance, margins and management commentary.

Among the marquee earnings, Cochin Shipyard is expected to report revenue of Rs 1,651.1 crore and profit of Rs 284.7 crore, while Ebitda is likely to come in at Rs 253.4 crore with margins at 15.3%.

Stay tuned for live updates, key earnings highlights and market reaction throughout the day.

May 15, 2026 11:31 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: SJVN Preview

SJVN is expected to report revenue of Rs 894.5 crore for Q4FY26, while Ebitda is likely to come in at Rs 571.7 crore with margins at 63.9%. Profit is estimated at Rs 109.4 crore.

May 15, 2026 11:27 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Cochin Shipyard Preview

Cochin Shipyard is expected to report revenue of Rs 1,651.1 crore for Q4FY26, while Ebitda is likely to come in at Rs 253.4 crore with margins at 15.3%. Profit is estimated at Rs 284.7 crore.

May 15, 2026 11:15 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello & Welcome

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

More than 140 companies are set to announce their March-quarter results today, with key names including Tata Steel, Cochin Shipyard, Power Grid, NHPC, SAIL and NCC in focus. Stay tuned for live updates and key earnings highlights through the day.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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