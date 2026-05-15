Q4 Results Live Updates: Tata Steel, Cochin Shipyard, NCC, Premier Energies To Report Earnings

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

It is set to be another packed day on Dalal Street, with over 140 companies scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 15. Key companies in focus include Cochin Shipyard, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, NHPC, SAIL, ITC Hotels, NCC and Premier Energies as investors track earnings performance, margins and management commentary.

Among the marquee earnings, Cochin Shipyard is expected to report revenue of Rs 1,651.1 crore and profit of Rs 284.7 crore, while Ebitda is likely to come in at Rs 253.4 crore with margins at 15.3%.

Stay tuned for live updates, key earnings highlights and market reaction throughout the day.