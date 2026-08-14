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Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Result: Profit Jumps 39% YoY To Rs 806 Crore; Total Income Rises 20%

Consolidated total income increased 19.5% YoY to Rs 11,214 crore during the quarter, against Rs 9,383 crore in the year-ago period.

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Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Result: Profit Jumps 39% YoY To Rs 806 Crore; Total Income Rises 20%
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results
Source: AI Generated

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings reported a strong performance for the June quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 39.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 806 crore, compared with Rs 579 crore in Q1FY26.

ALSO READ: IRCTC Eyes Spiritual Tourism Boom And Targets 10% Growth Via Catering In FY27

Consolidated total income increased 19.5% YoY to Rs 11,214 crore during the quarter, against Rs 9,383 crore in the year-ago period.

The sharp rise in profit, alongside double-digit growth in total income, points to a strong start to FY27 for the financial services group.

Q1FY27 Highlights

  • Net profit: Rs 806 crore, up 39.2% YoY from Rs 579 crore
  • Total income: Rs 11,214 crore, up 19.5% YoY from Rs 9,383 crore

On the bourses, the shares were trading a little over 2% higher at Rs 1,614.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.33% lower at 77,829.97 levels.

ALSO READ: TCS, Rolls-Royce Test Aircraft Engine On 100% Hydrogen In Industry-First Flight Cycle

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Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Result: Profit Jumps 39% YoY To Rs 806 Crore; Total Income Rises 20%

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Result: Profit Jumps 39% YoY To Rs 806 Crore; Total Income Rises 20%

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