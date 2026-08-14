Independence Day 2026: 1,057 Police, Fire Personnel To Receive Gallantry, Service Medals

A total of 1,057 personnel from the police, fire, civil defence and home guard, and correctional services have been awarded gallantry and service medals ahead of the 80th Independence Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Of the total, 301 Medals for Gallantry (GM) were presented for conspicuous acts of gallantry, including saving lives and property, preventing crime or arresting criminals, while taking into account the risks involved in the performance of official duties.

Among the 301 gallantry medals, 272 have been awarded to police personnel and 29 to fire service personnel. Of these, 197 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 51 from Jammu and Kashmir, 12 from the North-East and 41 from other regions have been recognised for their courageous actions.

The service medals include the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). The PSM is awarded for a special and distinguished record of service, while the MSM recognises valuable service marked by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

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A total of 92 PSMs have been awarded. Of these, 83 are for police service, four for fire service, three for civil defence and home guard service, and two for correctional service.

Meanwhile, 664 Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded. Of these, 606 have been awarded to police service, 28 to Fire Service, 18 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 12 to Correctional Service.

Independence Day 2026

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, marking the historic occasion when one of the largest democracies in the world attained its freedom from colonial rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the national celebrations from the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

This year's celebrations will also mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram'. For the first time, the national song will be sung upon the Prime Minister's arrival at the Red Fort. After reaching the venue, PM Modi will hoist the National Flag and address the nation.

The Red Fort premises will feature special floral decorations themed around ‘Vande Mataram'. Around 2,500 NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers are also expected to form the words ‘वंदे मातरम्' on Gyanpath, opposite the Red Fort ramparts.

Adding to the celebrations, an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter will carry a banner commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram' and shower flower petals over the gathering at the Red Fort.

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