Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 22: Vijay Starrer Sees Slight Growth On Fourth Thursday

Jana Nayagan continued its box office journey with a stable performance as it entered its fourth week in theatres. The Vijay starrer remained in circulation across multiple markets, steadily adding to its India and worldwide collections with another day of business.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 22

Sacnilk reports that Jana Nayagan collected Rs 67 lakh net in India on Day 22. The latest collection marks a 3.1% growth over Day 21, when the film earned Rs 65 lakh.

The film registered its Day 22 business from 1,918 shows nationwide. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 195.02 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 227.14 crore.

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Box Office Performance So Far

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1 and concluded its first week with Rs 153.55 crore net. The film added Rs 31.60 crore in the second week and Rs 9.87 crore in the third week. In its fourth week, it collected Rs 75 lakh on Day 19, Rs 65 lakh on Day 20, Rs 65 lakh on Day 21, and Rs 67 lakh on Day 22, taking its overall India net collection to Rs 195.02 crore.

Language-Wise Collection On Day 22

As per Sacnilk, the Tamil version continued to lead the film's business on Day 22, collecting Rs 58 lakh from 1,197 shows with 15.0% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Hindi version contributed Rs 9 lakh from 721 shows, recording 8.0% occupancy.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Reba Monica John in key roles. Produced by KVN Productions, the action-crime thriller was released in theatres on July 23, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

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