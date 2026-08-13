Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 21: Vijay's Film Settles Into Slow Third Week, Check Wednesday Earnings

Vijay's Jana Nayagan is seeing a slow run at the box office in its third week. The film collected Rs 65 lakhs on Day 21, the same as the previous day.

The film's India gross collection has reached Rs 226.37 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 194.35 crore, according to Sacnilk report. It recorded 12.4% overall occupancy on Day 21.

The film has earned Rs 93.20 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 319.57 crore.

Collection - Opening Day To Day 21

Jana Nayagan had a strong start at the box office with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1. It collected Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2, Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32 crore on Day 4.

The film then earned Rs 10.65 crore on Day 5, Rs 8 crore on Day 6, Rs 6.10 crore on Day 7 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 8. Its first-week India net collection stood at Rs 153.55 crore.

In Week 2, the film added Rs 31.60 crore. It earned Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9, Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10, Rs 10.70 crore on Day 11, Rs 3.85 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 13, Rs 2 crore on Day 14 and Rs 1.60 crore on Day 15.

The film earned Rs 1 crore on Day 16, followed by Rs 2.55 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 18. However, the collections dropped below the Rs 1 crore mark from Day 19 and has stayed around the same level since then.

It collected Rs 75 Lakh on Day 19, followed by Rs 65 Lakh on both Day 20 and Day 21.

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About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

The action thriller has a runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes and carries an A certificate.

Originally planned for a Pongal release, the action drama faced several delays and piracy challenges before finally hitting theatres on July 23, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film has received major attention as Vijay's final film before he shifted his focus towards politics. It does not have an OTT release date yet.

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