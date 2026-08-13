Tata Motors CV Delivers Strong Q1 Beat, But Motilal Oswal Stays Neutral Amid Iveco Concerns — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Tata Motors Ltd. delivered a stronger-than-expected performance in the June quarter, aided by robust margins and higher other income, prompting Motilal Oswal Financial Services to raise its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28.

However, the brokerage retained its 'Neutral' rating, citing limited upside potential and uncertainties surrounding the proposed Iveco acquisition.

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Valuation and view

Given the better-than-expected performance in Q1, the brokerage has raised its earnings estimates by 6%/2% for FY27/FY28.

Motilal Oswal now factors in Tata Motors CV to post a CAGR of 12%/10%/12% in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY26-28E.

The stock at 23.5x FY27E and at 20x FY28E EPS appears fairly valued.

Motilla Oswal reiterates Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 434 per share, valuing the core business at 12x FY28E EV/Ebitda (in line with peers) and adding Rs 15 per share for its stake in Tata Capital.

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Mosl Tata Motors Cv.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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