Earthquake In Ladakh: 5.5-Magnitude Quake Jolts Leh Early Thursday Morning

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Leh in Ladakh early on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 6:05:15 am IST and originated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS said. The earthquake's epicentre was located at latitude 36.881 and longitude 74.402.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property following the earthquake. Authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing any impact in the region.

Ladakh lies in a seismically active zone and frequently experiences earthquakes due to tectonic activity in the Himalayan region.

According to NCS data, the earthquake struck at a relatively shallow depth, which can often result in stronger ground shaking near the epicentre.

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Earthquakes can occur at depths ranging from the Earth's surface to about 700 kilometres underground. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes are classified into three depth categories: shallow, intermediate and deep.

Shallow earthquakes are typically more destructive than deeper ones because their seismic waves travel a much shorter distance before reaching the surface. As a result, they produce stronger ground shaking, increasing the risk of structural damage and loss of life.

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