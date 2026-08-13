Stock Seesaw: SKF India Swings To Green, Surges Over 12% Despite Weak Q1

Shares of SKF India remain choppy on Thursday, as the stock traded swung to green after trading in the red initially. The stock rose 12.4% to a high of Rs 1,716.90 on the NSE.

The company reported a sharp decline in its consolidated performance for the first quarter of FY27, with revenue, Ebitda and net profit falling sharply year on year.

Revenue declined 54.2% to Rs 588 crore versus Rs 1,283 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda fell 74% to Rs 43.2 crore from Rs 166.7 crore.

Ebitda Margin stood at 7.4%, down from 13% a year earlier. Net profit declined 47.6% to Rs 62 crore versus Rs 118 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The shares pared some gains to trade 7% higher at Rs 1,636 as of 10:20 a.m., as against a 0.40% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

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