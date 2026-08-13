Independence Day 2026: Is It India's 79th or 80th Independence Day? Know the Correct Number

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. While the country will have completed 79 years of independence, the occasion marks the 80th Independence Day celebration.

Independence Day serves as a reminder of the hardships and sacrifices made by countless individuals for India's freedom from the British.

The answer becomes clear when we distinguish between the number of years since independence and the number of Independence Day celebrations.

Independence Day 2026: Is It the 79th or 80th? Know the Correct Number

The confusion stems from the difference between counting the years since independence and counting the Independence Day celebrations. India became independent on August 15, 1947, after a long struggle led by freedom fighters and people across the country, so by August 15, 2026, India will have completed 79 years of independence. However, August 15, 2026, will mark the 80th Independence Day celebration.

2026 - 1947 = 79 years

India became independent on August 15, 1947, making that the first Independence Day. Therefore, August 15, 2026 is the 80th Independence Day, although 79 years will have been completed since independence.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: Here Are Some Short Speeches For Students To Deliver On Aug. 15

What's Special About Independence Day 2026?

For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram' will be sung upon the Prime Minister's arrival at the Red Fort as this year also marks 150 years of the National Song.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announced the special tribute at a press conference in New Delhi on August 10, highlighting the National Song's enduring legacy and its role in inspiring millions during India's freedom struggle.

Adding to the celebrations, an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter will carry a banner commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram' and shower flower petals over the gathering at the Red Fort.

The Independence Day Celebrations 2026 will acknowledge the success of youth in different spheres. Achievements of 19 medalist students of International Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematical Olympiad 2026 is an example of the success of Yuva Shakti in the field of science.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Bandh On August 13? What's Closed, What's Open? Here's What We Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.