Karnataka Bandh On August 13? What's Closed, What's Open? Here's What We Know

Kannada activists began blocking the Attibele inter-state border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at 11 am on Monday as part of a one-day protest. The action is apparent as a preview of a larger statewide bandh planned for August 13.

What's The Issue

The shutdown is being led by veteran activist Vatal Nagaraj, who announced the plan during a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday.

The August 13 bandh is centred on Karnataka's long-standing water disputes, particularly the Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa Banduri projects. Nagaraj said more than 2,000 pro-Kannada organisations have backed the bandh so far, with the number expected to rise to over 3,000 by August 13.

Attibele was chosen for Monday's protest because it is one of the busiest road links between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

What's Closed

Today's action is a full, two-way stop at Attibele, no vehicles from Tamil Nadu are being let into Karnataka, and none from Karnataka are being allowed to cross the other way either. Commuters, freight operators and interstate travellers relying on this route should expect to be turned back or delayed.

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For August 13, Nagaraj has asked hotel owners in Bengaluru and Mysuru to keep their establishments shut. He has also warned that Kempegowda International Airport could be shut to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Joseph if he visits Karnataka without extending support for the Mekedatu reservoir project.

"If not, we will close the airport and not allow him to land in Karnataka," Nagaraj said.

What's Open

Beyond the Attibele crossing, no other city-wide gridlock or multiple traffic-jam sites have been confirmed for today, the Economic Times reported.

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Commuters travelling on other routes within Bengaluru and elsewhere in the state should face no disruption from today's action, with the wider shutdown being reserved for August 13.

Political Response

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has already appealed to Nagaraj to call off the August 13 bandh, but the appeal was rejected, leaving the larger statewide shutdown on track as planned.

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