IPL Cricketer Abishek Porel Arrested After Woman Alleges Relationship On Promise Of Marriage

IPL cricketer Abishek Porel has been arrested in connection with a case registered at Mogra police station in West Bengal's Hooghly district, according to NDTV. The case relates to allegations that Porel cohabited with a woman after promising to marry her, the police said. Porel has denied the allegations and called them false.

Hooghly Rural Superintendent of Police Kunwar Bhushan Singh, IPS, said Porel was arrested from Emami City under Dum Dum police station in connection with Mogra PS Case No. 346/26.

The case has been registered under Sections 64(1), 66, 69, 74, 75(2), 79, 115(2), 117(2), 124(1), 127(2), 109, 308(2), 351(2), 351(3), 316(2), 318(3), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66E and 72 of the Information Technology Act, according to the police.

Singh said Porel, son of Somnath Porel and a resident of Rather Sarak under Chandannagar police station, was the prime accused in the case.

The woman, who lives in Mogra in Hooghly district, is a dental college student. She has alleged that Porel entered into a relationship with her under the pretext of marriage, recorded intimate videos, and later used them to threaten her.

According to the complaint, the two connected in 2023 and subsequently met in person. The woman alleged that Porel forced her into a physical relationship and later continued to intimidate her through phone calls, an Instagram account operated by an associate, and another mobile number.

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In an order dated July 14, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the police officials to continue efforts to trace and arrest Porel, reported by The Indian Express.

The order stated, “It is disclosed in the communication dated 6th July, 2026 that one pen drive/storage device is seized from the petitioner…and it is believed that certain materials are stored therein… It appears that accused persons…are required to be apprehended for seizure of electronic devices lying with them so that data stored therein cannot be shared with others…"

The court also directed investigators to seize the accused's electronic devices to safeguard the complainant's privacy and prevent any alleged circulation of sensitive material.​

Porel is a wicketkeeper-batter for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and also plays for the Bengal cricket team. He is a resident of Chandannagar in Hooghly district.

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