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iPhone 18 Release: What Could Apple Announce at September Event? Here's What Reports Suggest

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series and possibly its first foldable iPhone at a September 9 event. New Apple Watch models, HomePod mini 2 and Apple TV 4K could also be announced, though details remain unconfirmed.

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iPhone 18 Release: What Could Apple Announce at September Event? Here's What Reports Suggest
Apple is also expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4.
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Apple could hold its next major product launch event on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, with the iPhone 18 series expected to headline the showcase. The date remains unconfirmed, with Apple reportedly expected to announce the event on August 26.

The timing would place the event shortly after the US Labor Day holiday and towards the end of IFA, the major technology trade show in Berlin, which runs from September 5 to 9, reported Forbes.

ALSO READ iPhone 18 Release: Price, Features, Colour And Other Details - A Complete Round-Up Of Leaks

iPhone 18 Series and Foldable Model

The iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are among the products expected to feature in Apple's September lineup. The company could also unveil its first foldable iPhone, reportedly referred to as the iPhone Ultra.

The foldable model could be announced alongside the Pro models but may go on sale at a later date. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to start between $1,099 and $1,299 in the US, while the Pro Max could be priced between $1,299 and $1,499.

If the September 9 event takes place, pre-orders are expected to begin on September 11, with retail availability potentially starting on September 18.

Apple Watch and Home Devices

Apple is also expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Other potential launches include a new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini 2.

The company is also reportedly developing a smart home hub, although that device could arrive separately between October 2026 and early 2027. A more affordable screenless fitness tracker has also been tipped as a possible product.

Apple has reportedly opened a lottery for US retail employees to assist at Apple Park during the event, with applications closing on August 8 and notifications expected on August 17.

ALSO READCigarette Stock In Focus: Godfrey Phillips Share Price Slips 2% In Trade

All launch dates, products and prices remain unconfirmed until Apple makes an official announcement.

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