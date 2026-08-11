iPhone 18 Release: Price, Features, Colour And Other Details - A Complete Round-Up Of Leaks

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to bring several major upgrades, with leaks pointing to a new design, a more powerful processor, improved cameras and larger batteries. The Pro models are rumoured to be unveiled in September 2026, with September 9 reportedly being a possible launch date.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at around Rs 1,34,900-Rs1,39,999 for the 256GB variant, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced at approximately Rs 1,49,900-Rs1,54,900.

Display and Colour

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could sport a 6.9-inch panel.

The Dynamic Island could reportedly become up to 35 per cent smaller, with some Face ID components potentially moving under the display. The Pro models are also rumoured to feature a titanium frame and a slightly thicker build to accommodate larger batteries.

Among the rumoured colour options is Dark Cherry, described as a deep purple-red shade, alongside light blue and dark grey or titanium finishes.

A20 Pro Chip and 12GB RAM

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, reportedly manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. The chip could deliver improvements in performance and power efficiency.

The phones are also tipped to feature 12GB of RAM and Apple's custom C2 modem for improved 5G connectivity and power management.

48MP Variable-Aperture Camera

The camera system could receive one of the biggest upgrades. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to introduce a 48-megapixel main camera with a physical variable aperture, allowing better control over incoming light and depth of field.

The rear setup is expected to include three 48-megapixel cameras, with improvements to telephoto zoom and low-light photography.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric Narrows June Quarter Loss, But Auditor Flags Rs 57 Crore Penalty Reversal: Report

Larger Battery and Faster Charging

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could reportedly pack a battery of around 5,100-5,200mAh. Wired charging may reach up to 40W, alongside MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging.

Foldable iPhone Also Rumoured

Separately, Apple is reportedly developing a foldable iPhone, potentially featuring 5.5-inch and 7.8-inch displays, a titanium frame, a liquid-metal hinge, Touch ID, an A20 Pro chip, 12GB RAM and a 4,800-5,000mAh battery.

The foldable iPhone is reportedly expected to cost between $2,000 and $2,500.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.