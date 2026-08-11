Surya Grahan 2026: Is Solar Eclipse On August 12 or 13? Check Date, Time, Visibility In India

Surya Grahan 2026, or the Total Solar Eclipse 2026, will take place on Wednesday, August 12. While some people refer to it as the August 13 eclipse, the confusion arises because the event continues past midnight in several time zones, including India.

The Surya Grahan 2026 is officially dated August 12 because it begins and reaches maximum eclipse on that day in Universal Time. However, in India, the final stages continue after midnight, making it appear as an August 13 event in local time.

The eclipse will begin over the North Atlantic before the path of totality moves across Greenland, Iceland, Spain and parts of Portugal.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves directly between the Earth and the Sun and completely covers the Sun's bright surface.

Surya Grahan 2026: When Is The Solar Eclipse 2026?

The eclipse will begin globally on August 12. In India, the final stages of the event will continue after midnight and end in the early hours of August 13 as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

The global timeline of the eclipse is:

Eclipse begins: August 12

Total eclipse begins: August 12

Maximum eclipse: August 12

Final phase ends: August 13 in some time zones, including India

The entire eclipse will last for about 4 hours and 23 minutes, from the beginning of the partial eclipse phase to the end of the final phase worldwide.

The period when the Sun will be completely covered by the Moon, known as totality, will last for around 2 minutes and 18 seconds.

Also Read | Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Date, Timings, Will Surya Grahan Be Visible In India?

Where Will The Total Solar Eclipse Be Visible?

The path of totality, where people will see the Moon completely block the Sun, will pass through:

Greenland

Iceland

Northern Russia

The Atlantic Ocean

Spain

Parts of Portugal

A partial solar eclipse will also be visible in parts of Europe, Canada, northern United States and northwestern Africa.

Solar Eclipse 2026 Viewing Safety Information

Never look directly at the Sun without certified solar viewing glasses. Ordinary sunglasses do not provide adequate protection.

How To Watch Solar Eclipse Online?

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are expected to provide live coverage of the eclipse through their official websites and YouTube channels closer to the event.

Surya Grahan 2026: Will It Be Visible In India?

People in India will not be able to watch the eclipse directly from the ground because it will occur during nighttime hours. The eclipse will begin in India at around 9:04 pm on August 12 and continue until 1:28 am on August 13 (IST).

Although the eclipse occurs during Indian nighttime, the Sun is below the horizon across the country. As a result, the eclipse cannot be observed directly from India.

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Surya Grahan 2026 Timing In India (IST)

Here are the key eclipse timings in Indian Standard Time (IST):

Partial eclipse begins: 9:04 pm, August 12

Total eclipse begins: 10:28 pm, August 12

Maximum eclipse: Around 11:16 pm, August 12

Total eclipse ends: 12:04 am, August 13

Partial eclipse ends: 1:28 am, August 13

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