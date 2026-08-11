'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Slows In India, Soars Worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued its impressive box office run worldwide, although its India business saw a major drop on the second Monday. The Tom Holland-starrer has now crossed the Rs 500 crore gross mark in India and has reached $1.67 billion globally within 12 days of release.

Day 12 India Collection

On Day 12, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 7.60 crore net in India across 12,765 shows. The collection was down 78.1% from the previous day's Rs 34.70 crore.

The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 423.05 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 505.93 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded around 38.6% overall occupancy on Monday, reflecting the usual slowdown after a strong second weekend. The English version remained the biggest contributor on Day 12 with Rs 4 crore.

Day-Wise India Run

The superhero film started its theatrical journey with Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1. It followed this with Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2, Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4.

The film then recorded Rs 23.80 crore on Day 5, Rs 21.75 crore on Day 6, Rs 17 crore on Day 7 and Rs 14.25 crore on Day 8. This took its first-week India net total to Rs 334.75 crore.

The second weekend brought another strong boost, with the film earning Rs 15 crore on Day 9, Rs 31 crore on Day 10 and Rs 34.70 crore on Day 11. Its Day 12 collection then dropped to Rs 7.60 crore.

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Global Box Office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been even stronger overseas. The film has reportedly grossed $1.67 billion worldwide in just 12 days.

The film has already moved ahead of the original The Avengers, which finished with $1.52 billion worldwide. It has also entered the top five Hollywood films in China, with its collection reaching around $186.6 million, as per Sacnilk report.

In North America, the film's domestic total has reportedly reached $610 million. With its worldwide momentum continuing, the superhero film is now closing in on the $2 billion milestone.

About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in theatres on July 30, 2026. The film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in key roles.

The story follows Peter Parker as he navigates life as Spider-Man while facing growing pressure and a dangerous new enemy.

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