Pit Bull Rampage In Patiala: Couple Brutally Attacked, Locals Battle Dog To Rescue Them | Watch Video

A couple suffered multiple injuries after being attacked by a pit bull in the Ghuman Nagar area of Patiala. A video with purported CCTV footage of the incident circulating widely on social media on Wednesday.

The attack took place on Tuesday evening when Patiala residents Ankit Sabharwal and his wife, Shifali, visited Ghuman Nagar with a property dealer to view a house available for rent. According to Ankit, the dog charged out as soon as the gate of the house was opened and attacked his wife. Shifali suffered deep injuries to her arm and other parts of her body and had to undergo surgery. She is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Ankit also sustained deep bite wounds to his legs and back while attempting to rescue his wife.

The CCTV footage shows the dog attacking the couple as local residents try to drive it away. The couple can be seen attempting to escape while a woman emerges from the house with a stick but is unable to restrain the animal. Two or three other people are subsequently seen approaching with sticks and managing to pull the injured couple to safety.

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Ankit said the police had been informed and sought action against those responsible for allegedly allowing the dog to roam freely.

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The attack has renewed concerns over public safety following several dog-bite incidents in the city. On August 9, a girl was allegedly mauled by a stray dog while passing through the Guru Nanak Nagar area.

DSP Jangjeet Randhawa told IANS, "We also came to know about it through social media. We will register a case under Section 291 of the BNS. This section applies to cases involving injuries caused by a pet animal, and an FIR will be registered accordingly..."

Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia told news agency PTI that the municipal corporation would consider banning aggressive dog breeds as pets in the city. He said the matter would be discussed at a meeting of the corporation's House and a special resolution could be introduced.

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