Hair Pulled, Pushed, Slapped: Woman Assaults Help In Gurugram's The Camellias, Video Goes Viral

A Gurugram woman allegedly assaulting her domestic help at DLF The Camellias on Golf Course Road in Sector 42, Gurugram, as shown in a viral 90-second video, has sparked concern after circulating on social media.

The woman has been identified as 52-year-old Ruchira Sachdeva, a resident of the housing complex. The footage, reportedly secretly recorded by a neighbour, allegedly shows Sachdeva repeatedly slapping and pushing the domestic worker, pulling her by the hair and hitting her with a mobile phone.

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While harassing her domestic household worker, Sachdeva also ordered her to stand in a corner.

According to preliminary police findings, the incident took place on July 24 following an argument between the woman and the domestic worker over a work-related issue.

The video came to public attention after it was circulated on social media. The domestic worker reportedly left the job on July 27, three days after the alleged assault. She is a citizen of Nepal and reportedly returned to Nepal with her family following the incident.

The Sushant Lok police station took suo motu cognisance of the viral video and registered a formal FIR. Police subsequently arrested Sachdeva on August 10.

She was later released on bail at the police station, according to the available information.

The person who reportedly recorded the video also alleged that Sachdeva had confiscated the domestic worker's mobile phone and kept her locked inside the house.

However, the allegations regarding the confiscation of the phone and confinement have been attributed to the person who recorded the footage and have not been established as police findings.

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The incident has drawn attention to concerns surrounding the treatment of domestic workers and the need for appropriate legal action in cases of alleged workplace abuse.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the allegations emerging from the viral footage.

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