Aurum PropTech Q1 Result: Net Profit At Rs 3.6 Crore; Revenue Jumps 82% YoY

Aurum PropTech reported a strong set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27).

The company's net profit came in at Rs 3.6 crore in the June quarter of FY27, as against net loss of Rs 6.9 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

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Revenue, or topline, skyrocketed 82.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124 crore in Q1FY27, as against Rs 68 crore a year ago,

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled to Rs 30.9 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 13.8 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 460 basis points (bps) to 24.9% in Q1FY27, against 20.3% in Q1FY26.

Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Aurum PropTech is a publicly listed technology company focused on transforming India's real estate sector through digital solutions. Formerly known as Majesco, the company was rebranded as Aurum PropTech in 2021.

Its portfolio includes NestAway, Sell.do, HelloWorld, Aurum Analytica and Aurum KuberX, spanning property rentals, real estate CRM, co-living, analytics and digital home-loan solutions. The company uses technologies such as AI, machine learning and data analytics across the real estate value chain.

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