Ashok Leyland Q1 Results: Profit Rises 2.5% As Revenue Grows 10%

Ashok Leyland Ltd. reported a 2.5% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 609 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 594 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 10.4% to Rs 9,634 crore from Rs 8,725 crore.

Ebitda remained unchanged at Rs 970 crore, while the Ebitda margin declined to 10.1% from 11.1% in the year-ago quarter. The standalone financial results were approved by the board on Aug. 14.

Ashok Leyland (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net profit up 2.5% at Rs 609 crore versus Rs 594 crore.

Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 9,634 crore versus Rs 8,725 crore.

EBITDA unchanged at Rs 970 crore versus Rs 970 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.1% versus 11.1%.

This is a developing stoy and will be updated shortly.

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