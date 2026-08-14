Your Next Bali Trip Could Cost More As Indonesia Considers 100% Visa-On-Arrival Fee Hike

If you are planning to visit the picturesque beaches of Bali and experience the cultural charm depicted in Eat, Pray, Love, there's some bad news for you. Your next trip could become more expensive as Indonesia considers a 100% increase in its Visa on Arrival (VoA) fee, raising the current cost from Rp 500,000 ($28) to as much as Rp1 million ($56) for travellers who obtain their visa after arriving in the country.

The proposal was presented on August 12, 2026, by Hendarsam Marantoko, Director General of Indonesian Immigration, during a briefing at the Directorate General of Immigration headquarters in Jakarta, according to ANTARA, Indonesia's national news agency.

How Much Could Indonesia's Visa-On-Arrival Cost?

Under the proposed fee structure, foreign travellers applying for an electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VOA) before travelling would pay Rp750,000 (around $42). Those who choose to obtain their VoA after arriving in Indonesia would have to pay Rp1 million (around $56).

This would represent a 50% increase for travellers applying for an e-VOA before departure, while the fee for obtaining a VoA upon arrival would double from the current Rp 500,000.

What Is The Current Indonesia Visa-On-Arrival Fee?

Indonesia currently charges Rp 500,000 ($28) for a Visa on Arrival, which allows eligible foreign nationals to stay in the country for 30 days. The visa can generally be extended once for another 30 days, allowing visitors to stay for up to 60 days.

As of now, the official Directorate General of Immigration portal continues to list the 30-day VoA fee at Rp500,000, whether travellers apply electronically before their trip or obtain the visa after arriving in Indonesia.

The proposed visa fee hike is not passed yet and has not been officially implemented. No effective date has been announced so far. Until the proposal is approved, travellers should check Indonesia's official immigration website for the latest visa information.

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