Umrah Visa Update: Saudi Arabia Announces Official Date For Visa Issuance, Pilgrims' Entry Amid Haj Season

In order to prepare for pilgrims visiting from outside Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has released the Umrah season calendar for 1448 AH.

The plan is a component of an integrated system designed to enhance services and guarantee pilgrims receive seamless care and facilitation during their journey.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. It is sometimes referred to as the "lesser" or "minor" pilgrimage and means "to visit a populated place" in Arabic. Umrah can be conducted at any time of the year, in contrast to Hajj, which has set dates.

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During the Hajj season, Umrah is completely prohibited, and Makkah cannot be accessed with non-Hajj visas. This yearly procedure enables Saudi officials to control the enormous number of pilgrims, guarantee crowd safety, and expedite the pilgrimage's logistics.

Saudi authorities on Sunday announced the resumption date of Umrah.

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"14 Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH, corresponding to 31 May 2026, has been set as the date for the issuance of Umrah visas and the entry of Umrah pilgrims into the Kingdom," informed the authorities.

During the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, the main Hajj rites take place over a period of five days.

The following is the likely schedule for Hajj:

8 Dhul-Hijjah (Day of Tarwiyah/Beginning of Hajj): Monday, May 25

9 Dhul-Hijjah (Day of Arafah, Hajj Peak): Tuesday, May 26

10 DhulHijjah (Muzdalifah & Eid al-Adha): Wednesday, May 27

11–13 Dhul-Hijjah (Days of Tashreeq): Thursday, May 28 to May 30

The final dates, however, would be confirmed after the sighting of Dhul Hijjah moon on Sunday.

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