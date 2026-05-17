Eid Al-Adha Moon Sighting: Crescent Not Seen In India; Festival Date Confirmed As May 28

Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in India on Thursday, May 28, instead of Wednesday, May 27, as the crescent marking the start of the Islamic calendar month of Dhul Hijjah was not seen on Sunday.

Moon-sighting committees across the Muslim world are continuing their observations for the start of Dhu Al Hijjah 1447, with several countries still awaiting official confirmation.

In India's Kolkata, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee has announced non-sighting of the crescent, which means a full 30 days of Dhul Qadah will be observed.

"Eid ul Azha moon not sighted. Insha Allah... Eid ul Azha will be celebrated on Thursday (May 28, 2026)," announced Masjid-E-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-E-Hilal Committee.

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In the south Indian state of Karnataka, the moon was not sighted, nor in any other state. The local Crescent Sighting committee posted on X, "The moon was not sighted in Karnataka nor in other different states. So the "Markazi Ruyath-e-Hilal Committee of Karnataka" decided that the first day of "ZiI Hijjah" (1447) will be on 19th May 2026, Tuesday &

"Eid al Azha" will be on Thursday, 28th May 2026.

In the UAE, observatories are taking part using advanced technologies, with countries relying on both traditional sightings and astronomical calculations to announce Eid Al Adha dates.

Official moon-sighting committees in countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates make notifications about moon sightings. The commencement of holy months like Ramadan, Shawwal (Eid al-Fitr), and Dhu al-Hijjah (Eid al-Adha) is determined by the formal decisions of these committees, which meet on the 29th day of the previous Islamic month to identify the crescent.

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