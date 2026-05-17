Ukraine's Drone Blitzkrieg Against Moscow Kills One Indian Worker, Injures Three Others

A major Ukrainian drone attack that targeted multiple locations resulted in four fatalities, including an Indian worker, and 21 injuries, Russia media reported on Sunday. The state-run Tass news agency reported that Moscow had been the target of its "largest" assault in over a year.

The Indian embassy in Moscow reported on Sunday that one Indian worker was killed and three others were injured in a drone strike in Moscow.

The Indian embassy said in a statement on X that representatives had visited the hospitalised injured workers and were working with local authorities and the company management to offer support.

"One Indian worker has lost his life, and three others have been injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital.

The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers," posted the Indian Embassy in Moscow on its official handle on X.

More than 1,000 drones were shot down or jammed during 24 hours, according to Russia's defence ministry, which also claimed that air defence systems destroyed 556 drones overnight.

ALSO READ: US Allows Russia Oil Sales Waiver to Expire Despite Tight Market

The attacks reportedly claimed the lives of at least four individuals, three in the vicinity of Moscow and one in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

At least 12 individuals were hurt, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the majority of whom were close to the city's oil refinery gate.

He stated that there was no harm to the refinery's main technological systems.

Sheremetyevo International Airport, the biggest airport in Russia, reported that drone debris landed on airport property without interfering with flights or causing significant damage.

According to Russian official media, one of the most direct strikes on the Russian capital since Moscow began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 occurred overnight when 81 drones were stopped en route to Moscow alone.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro To Run Extra Trips Amid Govt's Appeal To Citizens To Cut Private Vehicle Usage

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, openly supported the strikes, describing them as an "entirely justified" response to Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.