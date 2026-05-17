Eid Al-Adha Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, UAE See Dhul Hijjah Crescent; Announce Dates

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the UAE and Oman have announced the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah rescent, and with this marks the start of the final month of the Islamic calendar, and celebration of Eid al-Adha on Thursday, May 27.

The dates for the celebration of Eid Al Adha were announced in a post on Haramain Info, the official social media account of the religious authorities in Saudi Arabia. "The crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, the blessed month of Dhul Hijjah will commence tonight, and Eid al-Adha will be observed on Wednesday, 27th May 2026, in shā Allāh. May Allāh ﷻ grant the hujjāj a safe, accepted and spiritually uplifting Hajj, ease every stage of their journey, and return them home forgiven like the day they were born. Aameen," it posted.

ALSO READ: Eid Al-Adha Moon Sighting: Crescent Not Seen In India; Festival Date Confirmed As May 28

However, several nations, including Turkey, Tunisia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, had already announced their dates for the start of the month and Eid Al Adha 2026.

The Sultanate of Oman was the first to confirm the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent.

In a post on the X handle of Oman News Agency, the official announcement came as follows: "The crescent of Dhul Hijjah has been sighted. Therefore, the first day of Eid Al Adha 1447 AH will be on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, confirms the Main Committee for Moon-sighting."

Also, Pakistan has confirmed the sighting of moon, which means that the country will celebrate Eid on the same date as Saudi Arabia.

Notably, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had called upon all Muslims across the Kingdom to look out for the sighting of the crescent moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah on the evening of Sunday, the 30th of Dhu al-Qa‘dah, according to the Umm al-Qura calendar — corresponding to the 29th of Dhu al-Qa‘dah 1447 AH according to the Supreme Court's ruling — which falls on 17 May 2026.

A live broadcast from the Seal Astronomical Observatory affiliated with the International Astronomy Center in Abu Dhabi to sight the crescent of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah on Sunday is broadcasting the moon sighting proceedings live and has not made a final announcement so far.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata city of India, a local crescent sighting committee has announced non-sighting of the crescent, which means a full 30 days of Dhul Qadah will be observed.

"Eid ul Azha moon not sighted. Insha Allah... Eid ul Azha will be celebrated on Thursday (May 28, 2026)," announced Masjid-E-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-E-Hilal

Committee.

ALSO READ: Umrah Visa Update: Saudi Arabia Announces Official Date For Visa Issuance, Pilgrims' Entry Amid Haj Season

In the south Indian state of Karnataka, the moon was not sighted, nor in other different states. The local crescent sighting committee posted on X, "The moon was not sighted in Karnataka nor in other different states". So the "Markazi Ruyath-e-Hilal Committee of Karnataka" decided that the first day of Dhul Hijjah will be on May 19, Tuesday and "Eid al Azha" will be on Thursday, May 28.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.